Panasonic Readies Firmware Upgrade to VariCam LT 4K Cam

NEWARK, N.J.—A new firmware upgrade is just around the corner for Panasonic’s VariCam LT 4K camera. The upgrade, v6 for VariCam LT, comes with new features that include a shading mode, tally, return video management and control of the camera through Panasonic’s AK-HRP1000 remote control panel.

The new shading mode will help the camera create consistent looks with other cameras. Users will have the option to record V-log in camera, as well as performing live in-camera color correction. The two separate SDI outputs of the camera enables the output of different video signals, a clean view for broadcasting or recording and one view for monitoring. Also, fiber transmission is possible via transport systems from DTS, ERECA, MultiDyne and Telecast.

Users can record internally on each VariCam LT in 4K or HD 4:4:4 in AVC-Ultra or ProRes and match back to the live switch. There is also a new “live mode” fan setting that reduces fan noise, even when the camera is not recording.

The v6 firmware for VariCam LT will be available as a free download on Feb. 19.