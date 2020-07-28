Panasonic Introduces AK-UC3300 4K Studio Camera

NEWARK, N.J.—Panasonic has introduced the AK-UC3300 4K studio camera, offering high sensitivity and vivid color reproduction for use in broadcast, production, house of worship, rental and staging and eSports applications.

The AK-UC3300 supports a feature set similar to Panasonic’s flagship AK-UC4000 studio camera and offers exceptional color accuracy and dynamic range, the company said.

The camera, which is well-suited for live remote and studio production, uses a large 11-megapixel 4K image sensor to achieve a horizontal and vertical resolution of 2,000 TV lines. It offers support from various interfaces, including 12G-SDI output, TICO over SDI (4K over 3G-SDI output) and SMPTE ST 2110, the company said.

The AK-UC3300 provides a full, simultaneous HDR/SDR feature set, built-in ND filter and expanded multiformat capability, ensuring high-definition resolution for richly-detailed imagery in indoor or outdoor settings. With high sensitivity of F10 (2,000 lx), the camera enables high-quality video shooting, including 2160/59.94p and 1080/59.94p with low noise while maintaining a S/N ratio of 62 dB or higher, said Panasonic.

The new AK-HRP1015GJ Remote Operation Panel (ROP), part of the UC3300 camera system, offers excellent operability, and the high-resolution AJ-CVF70GJ 0.7-inch Full HD OLED color viewfinder supports comfortable, high-quality on-site shooting, it said.

When paired with the AK-UCU600 camera control unit (CCU), the AK-UC3300 helps manage and deliver live and on-demand video with its 12G-SDI, two independent intercom switches and multiple fixed return video and prompter channels. The system offers extensive video and data transmission trunks, including IP and HD-SDI for optimal connectivity, said Panasonic.

The AK-UC3300 studio camera will be available in fourth quarter 2020.