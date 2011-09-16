Panasonic Europe announces availability of AK-HC3500 HD studio camera

Panasonic Europe announced at IBC2011 that its AK-HC3500 HD studio camera is now available in Europe.



Created for direct-to-air broadcast applications, the new camera features three 2/3in 2.2-megapixal IT-CCDs with an advanced single-channel transfer system, 14-bit A-to-D converter, an advanced 38-bit digital signal processor LSI and spatial offset processing for exceptional sensitivity.

Its digital signal processor also features a dynamic range stretch (DRS) function that assures detailed, high-quality images even when shooting scenes in a high-contrast environment.

With a dedicated 8-type LCD color viewfinder (AK-HVF931A), Fibre channel compact CCU (AK-HCU3550) and a remote operation panel (AK-HRP935), Panasonic now has a complete studio system line-up.