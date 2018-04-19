Panasonic Debuts 4K High-Speed HDR Camera, NDI Support at NAB Show

LAS VEGAS — A the 2018 NAB Show, Panasonic debuted a new high speed 4K HDR camera, firmware update to its EVA camera line and showcased 8K Region of Interest (ROI) for sports and live events.

ACQUISITION

Panasonic debuted the AK-UC4000, a 4K high-speed studio camera that features 4.4K native resolution, HDR, and high-speed 240fps capability. The camera features native support of SMPTE 2110 MoIP output, an integrated stadium wireless system, and unique assets for sports production. They also demoed the AK-UC3000 4K camera, showcasing simultaneous 4K HDR SMPTE 2020 imaging and ITU 709 HD broadcast.

Panasonic AK-UC4000

There is now free EVA 2.0 firmware upgrade for the 5.7 AU-EVA1 cinema cameras that enhances its recording capabilities with All-Intra frame formats and RAW data output. There’s also new firmware for the VariCam LT V. 6.0 CineLive that simplified setup for live and near live multicamera use for events, concerts, television shows and corporate productions. Panasonic announced that its EVA1 and Varicam LT now support the new ProRes RAW software for a faster more efficient RAW workflow.

Panasonic also highlighted the low-light performance of the VariCam 35, VariCam LT, and AU-EVA1 cinema cameras, as well as 4K HDR content from the VariCam and EVA1 cinema cameras.

PRODUCTS FOR NDI

Panasonic was at the NDI Central Pavilion, demonstrating its AV-HLC100 Live Production Center now with support for Newtek’s Network Device Interface. This system combines a 1/ME switcher, remote camera controller, graphics overlays, recording, and audio mixer to facilitate live streaming by a single operator.

In addition to seeing the HLC100 working in a real-world control room, visitors got a look at NDI-compatible products ranging from graphics to streaming to screen capture to recording. PTZ cameras now offer built-in NDI support, including the AW-HN38, AW-HN40, AW-UN70 and AW-HN130.

PARTNER SOLUTIONS

Panasonic featured new partner integrations with its P2Cast cloud-based platform’s workflow, including: two Panasonic/TVU video solutions featuring IP video switching, routing and distribution. The company also demonstrated new versions of the P2Cast Bridge, which enables connectivity into partner newsroom systems, including Adobe Premiere and Avid Media Composer for nonlinear editing, and Avid Interplay for media asset management.

Third-party solutions from Areplus, BlackTrax, and Tecnopoint, which enhance the versatility of Panasonic integrated PTZ cameras, were also showcased. A real-time BlackTrax tracking solution with Areplus interface allows a Panasonic PTZ camera to follow the speaker or content. And, a Tecnopoint Tuning System, consisting of a ceiling dolly and a vertical column, is the first track system totally integrated with Panasonic PTZ cameras.

SPECIAL ATTRACTIONS

The Panasonic exhibit also demonstrated an 8K Region of Interest (ROI) system for sports and live event HD applications, including an 8K camera’s super-wide field of view and HD windows with full pan/tilt/zoom control. It enables a single operator to follow the action from multiple virtual camera angles, saving space over multiple manned cameras.

Also demonstrated was a 360-degree/VR live streaming system that combines Panasonic’s low-latency 360-degree Live Camera with Haivision’s KB 4K encoder and LiveScale’s distribution platform to form an end-to-end, broadcast-quality solution.