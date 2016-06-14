Panasonic Boosts VariCam 35/HS With Firmware Upgrade

NEWARK, N.J.—Panasonic is offering new capabilities for its VariCam 35 4K and VariCam HS cameras/recorders, announcing the firmware upgrade to version 6.0. The new firmware expands the cameras recording options and offers operational and workflow improvements.

VariCam 35

Version 6.0 encompasses support for writing data to Panasonic’s B series expressP2 cards for 4K and high frame-rate recording, which feature improved read/write speeds and an increased capacity 512GB in addition to the standard 256GB card. Viewfinder and Viewfinder-SDI outputs can now be displayed in different color settings. Compatibility with Panasonic’s AJ-WM50 wireless module for dual-band connectivity at both 2.4 and 5 GHz is also included.

Additional features with the update include in camera color corrections being able to be applied to footage played back from the camera; ability to save color control files separately on SD cards; a 2.201:1 aspect ratio indicator; audio volume adjusting by the menu dial; a user SW function; a “look around” function; ProRes HQ codec support for 1080/60i/50i; and more.

Panasonic’s new firmware upgrade is available now to download here.