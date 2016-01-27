Panasonic AG-DVX200

LOS ANGELES— There have been a few landmark digital video cameras in the history of electronic cinematography. The introduction of Panasonic's AG-DVX100 in 2002 was a true breakthrough for low-budget filmmakers, as it was the first affordable non-interlaced camcorder that could capture 24 progressive frames per second.



In 2005, Panasonic raised the bar with the AG-HVX200, which offered HD at 720p and was one of the first camcorders to offer file-based (P2 card) recording. At the time, a 4 GB P2 card let you capture approximately 10 minutes of DVCPRO HD 720p24—similar to a 400-foot 16mm film mag.



In 2015, Panasonic went back to its DVX roots with the release of the AG-DVX200, a handheld camcorder that shoots 4K/60p, contains a 4/3-inch large-format MOS sensor, and offers 12 stops of latitude with its V-Log L gamma curve.



