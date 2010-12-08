PALS achieves MENOS certification

PALS Electronics has achieved the Multimedia Exchange Network over Satellite (MENOS) certification for its vehicle-mounted and fly-drive satellite antenna systems for use with Newtec's ASBU-MENOS OpenDSNG networking solution.

The certification process ensures that the proposed solution is fully compliant with the MENOS OpenDSNG standards and can be used in the MENOS network operated by the Arab States Broadcasting Union (ASBU) on Arabsat satellite capacity.

The MENOS network is an IP networking solution for exchanging multimedia content over satellite. It enables fully automated sharing of video and radio content among disparate sites. For broadcasters, Newtec's MENOS OpenDSNG solution provides key benefits, including flexible, multinetwork usage and CAPEX and OPEX savings. PALS' integrated solution will work either in MENOS or traditional DSNG mode.