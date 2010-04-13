Pacific Television Center launches Pact Pool New York

Pacific Television Center (PacTV), a Los Angeles-based independent global transmission and production company, has expanded its services in New York with the launch of PacTV Pool New York.

PacTV Pool New York, the company’s latest newsgathering service, is solely powered by FTP technology. With this file-based delivery system, New York City-based reporters, equipped with a laptop and the appropriate editing software, can now upload their breaking news footage directly to PacTV Pool New York from wherever they are, resulting in expedited distribution to interested broadcasters.

Once uploaded, files are accessible to any broadcaster that maintains ports at The Switch New York, which is the primary distribution point for the service.