Oscar nomination film graded by PPO

The Venice Film Festival favorite A Simple Life was recently graded by Hong Kong’s Post Production Office) using Nucoda Film Master from Image Systems of Sweden. The feature film picked up three awards at the Venice Film Festival, with lead actress Deanie Ip winning the festival’s Volpi Cup Best Actress Award.

The film was shot in Beijing and Hong Kong earlier this year on RED One and was converted using PPO’s RED Rocket decoder from 4K R3D to DPX format. RED Rocket, supported by Nucoda Film Master, significantly speeds up RED based workflows providing real-time decode of native RED files.

Following its Venice Film Festival success and a soft launch in Hong Kong earlier this month, A Simple Life is now in the race for the 2012 Oscar nominations in the Best Foreign Language Film category. The film will go on general release in March 2012.

PPO, based in Hong Kong, is a post production house built for TV Commercials, feature films, and corporate documentaries. Image Systems Media Unit, headquartered in Stockholm, is part of Image Systems AB, which specializes in high-resolution image processing, film scanning, and motion analysis solutions.