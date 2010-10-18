Oregon’s KOIN routes HD with Utah Scientific

KOIN-DT, the CBS affiliate in Portland, OR, has upgraded its studios and master control operations to HD with new equipment from Utah Scientific. The station, which is owned by New Vision TV and also transmits the TV signal for independent central Oregon CBS station KBNZ, has implemented a routing system based on UTAH-400 144- and 288-frame routers, two MC-400 master control switchers, sync generation equipment, and an SC-4/ MX-Lator control system.

Completing the renovation of its 25-year-old building, KOIN’s nine-month upgrade was considered by those involved to be a “greenfield” project using existing space but bringing in new racks and new equipment, moving master control to a new room, and upgrading and converting almost all sources. Today, the station's glass-walled, modern control room stays cool and quiet because the master control switcher operates on a GUI-only control panel, allowing remote KVM operation. The Utah Scientific MX-Lator also enables the switcher to control existing external routers.

The UTAH-400 routing switcher is based on a matrix architecture that reduces the complexity of large systems and reduces rack space and power requirements. The router supports a range of signal formats and I/O formats, with features like redundant power supplies and crosspoints offering reliable operation.

KOIN (also known as “Local 6”) opened its doors in 1925. It was the first station in Portland to broadcast a one-hour newscast at 5 p.m., the first to fly a news helicopter, and the first to use ENG cameras in the field. KOIN is located in a 30-story building in downtown Portland.