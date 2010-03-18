Orad to unveil super slow-motion, 3-D support for PlayMaker replay system

Orad Hi-Tec Systems will unveil new capabilities for its PlayMaker sport server replay system at the 2010 NAB Show.

The PlayMaker sport replay server now offers support for super slow-motion and 3-D stereoscopic productions based on its up to eight-channel server in a compact 3RU chassis.

PlayMaker can reduce production costs because fewer servers and operators are needed. PlayMaker can ingest six cameras or combine a 75-frame super slow-motion camera with three additional cameras. Another configuration enables the ingest of two 75-frame super slow-motion cameras on one server. All configurations include preview/program outputs or two program outputs. Each PlayMaker server can be controlled by one or two separate controllers, each assigned with its own output while sharing the same clips and playlist database.

