Orad, Fx-Motion unveil new robotic, all-in-one virtual studio solution at NAB Show

Orad and Fx-Motion are releasing their new robotic, all in one virtual studio solution at the 2010 NAB Show.

With the new solution, a single operator can control both the virtual studio and all the cameras from the same user interface during production, saving operational costs.

Implementing the robotic-based solution by itself saves on costs, and Orad and Fx-Motion increased savings by enabling the virtual studio operator to trigger the camera shots from within the virtual studio controller. In addition to cost-savings, it is also possible to synchronize between camera shots and graphic events, so with a single key stroke, the operator can trigger a camera pan along with a graphic animation.

The new Orad/Fx-Motion solution is a servo motor-based camera head with integrated high-resolution absolute encoders.

