Orad and Fx-Motion show new robotic all-in-one virtual studio at NAB

Orad and Fx-Motion released their new robotic all-in-one virtual studio solution at NAB. With the new solution, a single operator can control during production both the virtual studio and all the cameras from the same user interface, saving considerably on operational costs.

Implementing the robotic based solution by itself carries significant cost savings, and Orad and Fx-Motion took this a step further by allowing the virtual studio operator to trigger the camera shots from within the virtual studio controller. In addition to substantial cost savings, it is also possible to synchronize between camera shots and graphic events so that with a single key stroke the operator can, for example, trigger a camera pan along with a graphic animation.