Optocore introduces SANE network interface for Yamaha consoles at IBC

At the IBC2011 show in Amsterdam, Optocore launched the versatile new Y3R-TP module. Designed for use in mini-YGDAI slots on Yamaha consoles, the new module provides an easy interface to Optocore’s SANE (Synchronous Audio Network plus Ethernet) network. Fully compatible with all Yamaha pro devices, the Y3R-TP features 16 input and16 output audio channels, with word clock to/from the slot, to/from the network, and word clock transport to any device in the network.

The two SANE ports on the module enable connection of multiple Y3R cards to the standalone SANE network, or as a Cat5-based extension to a 2Gbit Optocore ring. There is also a LAN slot (since all Optocore devices create a 100Mbit LAN network) and a 10/100Mbit Ethernet virtual switch to any Ethernet-enabled Optocore device.

Also incorporated is a USB/RS232/Remote port for direct transport of the Yamaha HA Remote protocol via Optocore. Finally, the card offers Yamaha Emulation Mode, making it possible to control Optocore preamps from four different consoles.