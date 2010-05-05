OmniBus Systems, DataDirect Networks partner to power broadcast applications
OmniBus Systems has added DataDirect Networks' (DDN) S2A architecture to the range of storage platforms certified for use with the iTX automation and transmission platform in critical broadcast and media applications. DDN's xSTREAMScaler platform, together with the S2A9900 and S2A6620 storage systems, have been assessed in continuous use with iTX for resilience and data integrity during intensive media transfer activity.
