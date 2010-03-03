OmniBus Sentinel provides proactive, enterprise-level remote monitoring
OmniBus Systems has launched Sentinel, a proactive remote-monitoring service for customers of the iTX automation and transmission platform. Sentinel provides support for broadcasters by using statistical analysis of real-time data in the log files to deliver a daily health report.
Sentinel uses a small, passive application at the customer site to automatically gather data from the iTX log files and upload a series of system reports to OmniBus every 24 hours. The Sentinel software analyzes trends and identifies certain types of warnings and errors that the customer may be unaware of. If a site's health rating changes, the Sentinel software sends an automated alert to support staff.
See Omnibus at NAB Show Booth N3722.
