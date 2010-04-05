Omation Animation Studio selects Euphonix System 5

Southern California-based Omation Animation Studio has upgraded its stand-alone MC Pro to a 32-fader System 5-MC console from Euphonix, which is now controlling a Steinberg Nuendo digital audio workstation.

Omation, the animation division of O Entertainment, upgraded to the Euphonix console to mix the new animated series “Planet Sheen,” a spin-off of Omation’s “Jimmy Neutron, Boy Genius.”

The Euphonix System 5-MC pairs the MC Pro and with System 5 channel strip modules to create a DAW mixing and editing controller. The System 5-MC features the System 5 channel strips, with moving faders, eight touch-sensitive knobs and the high-res touch screens.

The whole surface connects to multiple workstations via Ethernet using Euphonix EuCon control protocol. Through EuCon, users can control any DAW application such as Pro Tools, Nuendo, Logic Pro, Digital Performer, Sonar and Pyramix.