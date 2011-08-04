OCTOPUS Newsroom to feature new mobile, social media support at IBC2011

OCTOPUS Newsroom has announced it will feature its OCTOPUS6 newsroom computer system linking broadcast, online and mobile news environments together.

The company’s newsroom computer system allows journalists to create content for broadcast production on computers with Linux, Mac OS X or Windows, send stories from their iPhones or Android phones directly to OCTOPUS6, and publish posts online on any social network, such as Twitter, YouTube or Facebook. Online data from social networks also can be used as news sources for their stories.

New this year is OCTOPUS6 Mobile Client, which fully integrates smart phones into newsgathering workflow. OCTOPUS Mobile is suitable for any mobile phone with the Android operating system and iPhone. Journalists can browse wires, create content and attach media, such as video, images or sound. When finished, the story is simply sent to OCTOPUS6.

See OCTOPUS at IBC2011 Stand 2.B19.