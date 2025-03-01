NVerzion to Showcase Web Hybrid Utility at 2025 NAB Show

SALT LAKE CITY—At the 2025 NAB Show, April 6-9 in Las Vegas, NVerzion—a provider of broadcast automation and video content management—will show its Web Hybrid Utility, a new solution that redefines broadcast automation by seamlessly blending remote accessibility with NVerzion’s trusted on-premise control.

As the industry moves toward cloud-based operations and remote workflows, NVerzion’s Web Hybrid Utility provides broadcasters with unparalleled flexibility and control. This intuitive web-based platform allows users to manage multiple channels, oversee playout automation, schedule events, and handle media assets—all from any location with an internet connection.

By eliminating traditional software limitations, the Web Hybrid Utility ensures that broadcasters are no longer confined to on-site workstations. With its secure, browser-based access, broadcasters can adapt, scale, and streamline operations without compromising reliability or security.

NVerzion’s web-based control system allows users to securely access and manage automation functions from any device with an internet connection. It seamlessly integrates with NVerzion’s NFinity Video Server and NVerzion’s automation systems, creating a unified and efficient workflow. Featuring an intuitive, browser-based GUI, it eliminates software limitations while enabling remote monitoring, event scheduling, and media management.

Designed with a hybrid approach, it combines real-time remote access with robust on premise support to maximize efficiency, adaptability, and security. Scalable for both local stations and national networks, the system grows with operational demands, ensuring seamless expansion.

Advanced encryption and fail-safe mechanisms enhance security and reliability, maintaining uninterrupted operation. Additionally, its centralized broadcast management consolidates master control, acquisition, and prep into a single, streamlined platform for optimal performance.

“NVerzion has always been at the forefront of broadcast automation,” said Reed Haslam, NVerzion’s Sales Manager. “With the Web Hybrid Utility, we’re giving broadcasters the freedom and flexibility to manage their content anytime, anywhere—without compromising security or efficiency. This hybrid approach is the next step in making broadcast operations more adaptable, scalable, and responsive to modern challenges.”

NVerzion will be showcasing Web Hybrid Utility at booth W3700 in the West Hall of the LVCC.