NVerzion NFinity Aids Lewis University With Broadcasting

SALT LAKE CITY—In an effort to support its two cable channels and student news channel, Lewis University in Chicago has installed the NVerzion NFinity broadcast video server.

The university installed the four channel NFinity server as two in and two out. The unit is controlled with onboard automation, receives files from their editing workstations and will now act as the main ingest and playout server for all Lewis’ video content.

Included in the NVerzion package is the company’s new Source Switch technology. Source Switch enables simple transitions between video content and full page graphics with background audio.