NVerzion Addresses Data Protection With NGenius

SALT LAKE CITY—NVerzion announced NGenius, a new open source storage system that provides cloud-based automation and storage system for preserving and protecting data.



NGenius is said to be built around an advanced archive platform. Data is stored on dedicated media housed in a SSAE 16 SOC 1 Type 2, SOC 2 Type 2, and SOC 3 Tier III Design Certified Data Center available from connected locations around the world. Using the built-in intelligent rules within the automation system, valued assets can be processed and protected, instantly. Once the primary copy is written, a replicated or second copy is made to tape. When the second tape is full, it is immediately removed from the library and moved to a secure offsite location.



NVerzion’s Component Level Automation System Systems (CLASS) automation system delivers video and audio assets to the cloud storage system. The flexible, scalable automation system offers total redundancy and an open architecture that allows control of a variety of third-party equipment, including master control/routing, storage, graphics, and traffic systems.



NVerzion will demonstrate CLASS at booth N2533 at the 2014 NAB Show.