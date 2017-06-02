Nuvyyo Launches Next-Gen Tablo Dual DVR for Cord-Cutters

OTTAWA—Providing a new way for cord-cutters to view and record over-the-air (OTA) broadcast content, Ottawa-based Nuvyyo, makers of the Tablo line of cloud-centric DVRs, has introduced the two-tuner Tablo Dual, its first new model to include onboard storage.

Retaining the same “local record/cloud access and view” concept as the existing Tablo models, the Dual improves the concept in some important ways. Thanks to 64GB of onboard storage, it can hold approximately 40 hours of recorded content. Recognizing that some users will need more storage, the Dual allows up to 8TB of external storage to be added via a USB connection.

The other major improvement is a compact form factor that is 20 percent smaller than the current models.

Carried over is the same user interface that provides flexible record programming, the ability to record or watch one OTA program while recording another, and flexible selection and playback of recorded programs. When the user adds a subscription to Tablo’s optional TV Guide service, additional features such as a 14-day program guide, out-of-home streaming and cover art and program metadata are added.

The use of Cloud-based, whole-home distribution means that Tablo devices do not have standard HDMI or analog outputs. Rather, apps for a wide variety of devices are used to access and select content for record and playback. Virtually all of the leading streaming products have a Tablo app, including Roku, Amazon FireTV, Chromecast, AppleTV and Android TV, as well as both iOS and Android smartphones and tablets. Xbox consoles, Roku TVs, Nvidia Shield and select LG WebOS products are also able to work with the Tablo system, as are Windows and OS-X computers via a web-based app.



The product will be available at retail and online from Best Buy and through the Tablo website for $250 starting on June 4. The current two-tuner Tablo model without internal storage remains available through a wider selection of retail and online outlets for $220. The optional extended guide service is $4 monthly, $50 annually or $150 lifetime.

This article first appeared on TVT's sister publication TWICE.