now TV Deploys OTT With Harmonic

SAN JOSE, CALIF.: Harmonic announced that Hong Kong pay-TV operator now TV has chosen Harmonic’s ProMedia software solutions to power its new OTT multiscreen streaming application, the now Player.



Harmonic’s ProMedia Live real-time multiscreen video processing and encoding system and ProMedia Package adaptive stream preparation system, managed by Harmonic’s NMX Digital Service Manager, enable now TV subscribers to watch high-quality live television and video-on-demand services on any viewing platform, including smartphones, tablets, PCs, and other IP-connected devices.



ProMedia Live transcodes baseband MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 AVC H.264 content to multiple high-quality adaptive bitrate streams optimized for now TV’s OTT services. Encoding can be split across multiple machines, providing now TV with an efficient workflow that optimizes the processing.



ProMedia Live is integrated with Harmonic’s ProMedia Package to perform transcoding, encapsulation, and encryption processes, all from a unified platform. Harmonic’s NMX Digital Service Manager controls both the ProMedia Live and ProMedia Package systems, enabling now TV to monitor and manage its multiscreen video and audio services. now TV can create and modify channel lineups in addition to setting encoding and rate-shaping parameters through a user interface.



now TV’s broadcast operation center also has deployed Harmonic’s Electra SD/HD MPEG-2 and AVC encoder and ProStream 1000 real-time stream processor.



