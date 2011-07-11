NOA to show new media archiving products at IBC

Austrian video archiving vendor NOA Audio Solutions will show off advances in media archive search and retrieval at IBC 2011

Demonstrations will include NOA's mediARC 1.6, featuring new fuzzy and phonetic search algorithms, and improved result display. NOA will also show advances across its other two existing product lines: IngestLine for transcribing media content from analog to digital format; and Job Database for organizing simple workflows in existing MAM environments. NOA Job Database V3.0 is now available on the Windows 7 platform, introducing new redirection parameters to enable cross-hierarchy workflows. Meanwhile NOA IngestLine has new export profiles, better segmentation possibilities for pre-imported track-based metadata, and support for video management.

Then NOA mediARC 1.6, in addition to fuzzy search, has new sorting options, file attachment management over the Web, sharing of search definitions, and a complete API to the metadata content, along with enhanced user replication within Microsoft's Active Directory for large institutions.