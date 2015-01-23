NHL to Use GoPros in Broadcast Coverage

NEW YORK and TORONTO—The National Hockey League and the National Hockey League Players’ Association announced a North American partnership with GoPro.



The agreement is GoPro’s first with a major professional sports league. As part of this partnership, the NHL will use GoPro’s gear and expertise to deliver hockey in-game perspectives in high-definition during national and regional game broadcasts and across the digital and social media platforms of the NHLPA, NHL and GoPro.



GoPro’s Professional Broadcast platform, developed in a partnership with Vislink, will debut during the 2015 NHL All-Star Weekend Jan. 23-25 in Columbus, Ohio. GoPro cameras worn by players will deliver real-time HD content and multiple angles and views. The broadcast of the 2015 Honda NHL All-Star Skills Competition on Saturday, Jan. 24, 7 p.m. ET, on NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports. Additional GoPro points of view are anticipated for the live broadcast of the 2015 Honda NHL All-Star Game on Sunday, Jan. 25, 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports.