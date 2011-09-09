Neyrinck debuts new plug-ins, apps at IBC

At the IBC trade show in Amsterdam, software design firm Neyrinck introduced a host of new and upgraded products, headlined by a new Pro Tools plug-in and a powerful new iPad app. Neyrinck is exhibiting in Hall 8, Stand 8.A04.

SoundCode Exchange MXF Import is a Pro Tools plug-in that enables the import and export of MXF media. Features include OP1a audio import to WAV, OP1a video import to Pro Tools, and high definition MXF A/V for Pro Tools and Quicktime Player.

V-Control Pro is a full-featured DAW controller for the Apple iPad. The app creates a multi-touch control surface that can operate in Pro Tools, Logic, Cubase and Nuendo systems via Wifi. The new Version 1.2 provides full control of transport, editing and mixing functions, plus advanced handling of sends, automation, groups, plug-ins, and more, all with an easy, intuitive interface.

Other products on display at the Neyrinck stand include its popular SoundCode For Dolby E software suite. This set of tools makes Dolby E encode/decode very easy, whether working on Pro Tools Mac, Pro Tools Windows or Final Cut Pro.

