NewTek TriCaster Mini Big for YouTuber

IVORYTON, CONN.—As a one-man band YouTube creator, operating a lean and efficient operation is key to my continued growth. I can’t afford the overhead of a crew so I need to do as much as possible during production to limit the time I have to spend in post.

The key to my workflow is the TriCaster Mini. It works with my HDMI-based consumer camcorders and computers, allowing me in real time to switch between multiple input sources and even layering them together as I review the latest consumer electronics gear for my audience. I control it all from a wireless keyboard on my desk while I talk.

SIMPLIFYING PRODUCTION

My workflow is pretty simple, I power up the cameras and TriCaster, sit down and get to work. An advantage of the Mini is it works with off-the-shelf consumer gear. While there are better options for image quality out there, the consumer gear automatically keeps me and the objects I’m reviewing in focus allowing me to avoid going through lengthy prep work.

With the TriCaster Mini, Lon Seidman can operate his YouTube channel without additional personel.

The real power of the TriCaster is its ability to layer in multiple video sources simultaneously. This allows me to show my fingers tapping on a smartphone while at the same time displaying a direct feed from that device on screen. I don’t have to sync things up in post-production or do anything other than just copy a completed video file to my editing software. Computers and other devices are connected via HDMI and are automatically scaled inside the TriCaster to work with my output format.

Because everything is shot live to disk, my post-production workflow usually consists of just stringing a few clips together in my editing software and uploading. The TriCaster records in a format that does not require my editing software to do any transcoding. In many cases I can shoot, edit and upload a video in under two hours with no crew.

SPECIAL FEATURES

I recently upgraded to the Advanced Edition software featuring Newtek’s NDI protocol. This allows me to use my in-home Ethernet network to transmit HD video back to the TriCaster like it was plugged directly in. I now have four NDI sources plus the four direct HDMI sources connected, which I use to bring in cameras from other portions of the house during production versus doing it in post later. In some cases I use MOCA network bridges to transmit the digital video back to the TriCaster using my cable television wiring.

What’s more I can take my program feed (including all of the multilayered effects, live sets, etc.) and stream it live from the TriCaster to multiple social media platforms. The TriCaster does it all and it’s small enough to be thrown in a backpack and taken offsite when needed for remote shoots and live streams.

I bought the TriCaster knowing if I could output more content my channel would grow faster. And grow it has. I have added more than 30 million views and 100,000 subscribers in less than two years without having to add a single person on staff. That speaks to the power this device can deliver to independent creators like myself.

It truly is a production truck in a tiny box and I couldn’t be happier with my investment.

Lon Seidman produces consumer-friendly technology reviews, commentary and how to’s on his YouTube channel athttp://lon.tv. He can be contacted by email atlon@lon.tv.

For more information, please visitwww.newtek.comor call 210-370-8000.