NewTek Integrates TriCaster and 3Play For YouTube Live

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS —NewTek has completed work with YouTube to ensure the compatibility of TriCaster and 3Play as tools for sports enterprises of any size to live stream a wide range of competitive events over YouTube’s live sports streaming service.



YouTube is playing a growing role as an online distributor of live sports coverage, and TriCaster is the industry standard for HD multi-camera video production and live streaming. 3Play is a professional slow motion replay server, a must-have for sports broadcasting, available at a fraction of the cost of traditional replay systems. Together they level the playing field for sports producers on YouTube.



“Viewers today expect professionally produced sporting events. They will not watch sports programming that lacks essentials like instant replay and on-screen graphics. Professional looking broadcast studio sets are also vitally important, which can be achieved using TriCaster’s virtual sets,” said Andrew Cross, NewTek chief technology officer. “TriCaster and 3Play let you look like you are on broadcast TV.”



TriCaster and 3Play enable sports entities to enhance the production quality of their shows, whether they are being live streamed or broadcast, without requiring the capital outlay needed to buy traditional video gear or incurring the operating expense necessary to roll in a TV production truck.



“In the past, cost has been prohibitive,” said Perry Tobin, technology manager for YouTube Sports. “Fortunately, products like TriCaster and 3Play have lowered the barrier of entry into this space. Where you used to have to pull in a satellite truck, now all you need is an Internet connection, a TriCaster and 3Play, and you are good to go to have instant replays, huge virtual sets shot on a small green screen, and all of the things you’ve come to expect with cable TV-produced content.”



“I think we have hit that interesting sweet spot in time where bandwidth is coming down in price and becoming more accessible, and the cost of doing a decent production and the skill level needed to do that is also coming down,” said Tobin. “I believe sports is the next big, untapped video frontier on the Internet.”