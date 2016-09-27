NewTek and Vizrt Partner on IP Newsroom Workflow

TAMPA, FLA.—NewTek and Vizrt recently put their heads together to come up with a new IP-based newsroom technology that combines Vizrt’s Viz Mosart studio automation system with the full line of NewTek’s live production professional products, including the NewTek IP series.

The Vizrt IP structure allows its customers to select what IP workflow fits their needs. The integration of the Viz Mosart system with NewTek’s live production systems provides a native IP workflow for all aspects of production, according to Petter Ole Jakobsen, Vizrt’s CTO.

Virtz and NewTek will display more on this collaboration at the Viz Mosart Summit on Nov. 17-18.