News Express TV selects Snell technology

At News Express TV, India's first all-HD news channel, Snell's Kahuna SD/HD multiformat production switcher, Pyxis router and IQ Modular broadcast infrastructure modules are driving production. New Express TV launched last year with a 24-hour line-up of news and political reporting in the Hindi language.

With the Kahuna switcher, producers can easily add complex, multi-layered effects that might otherwise have required expsive post-production work. Its multiformat capabilties, powered by FormatFusion technology, enable seamless mixing of SD and HD broadcast, and provide a smooth change of format. The GUI and the ability to record and reuse macros helps staff members whose backgrounds are less technical.

Likewise, News Express TV has deployed more than 40 modules from the Snell IQ Modular broadcast infrastructure line to support master control and playout functions. The RollCall network management system provides integrated monitoring and control capabilities for all Snell products as well as third-party IT and broadcast equipment, enabling station engineers to perform comprehensive monitoring of the entire network from a single PC. The Pyxis 72 x 72 router enables reliable signal distribution prior to transmission from the playout facility.