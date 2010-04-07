New video stabilizer and optimizer from FOR-A

At NAB (booth C5219) FOR-A will introduce the IVS-200 video stabilizer and automatic video optimizer for accurate image stabilization.

The new IVS-200 corrects any video source, from live feeds to VCR tapes and DVDs, stabilizing shaky video in real time during capture or video that has already been recorded. While other video stabilizers correct vertical and horizontal shaking, the IVS-200 also corrects rotation and diagonal shaking. In addition, the Auto Video Optimizer (AVO) component makes automatic corrections of video to appropriate levels.

Available in May and designed for a variety of applications, the compact IVS-200 features analog composite I/O, correction area masking function, and time and title display.