New Timeline TV App Enables Remote Production, Promotes Safety

LONDON—Timeline Television has announced Stream Anywhere, a new broadcast app to enable producers to continue shooting and broadcasting remotely in a safe manner.

The app, which complements Timeline’s existing remote production product portfolio, is an app pre-loaded onto an iPhone sent to talent together with a microphone, film lights, talkback and an iPad for return video, Timeline said.

In less than 20 minutes, the kit can be assembled. If further support is needed, they can call upon Timeline’s engineers to help them virtually, it said.

The Stream Anywhere app allows broadcasters, production companies, sports brands, marketing agencies and news publishers to continue delivering broadcast-quality video and audio to audiences using a cellular or Wi-Fi network, the company said.

Timeline engineers remotely can color match, rack, zoom in and out and control audio. Production teams can produce remotely from Timeline’s Ealing Broadcast Centre, their own facility or their homes, Timeline said.

Those producers working from home use remote producer stations with program and multiviewer streams. They also optionally can access hardware and software talkback panels, it said.