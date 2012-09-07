New Sony NEX-EA50UH expands NXCAM lens model

Sony’s newest entry in the NXCAM line — the NEX-EA50UH — is its first 35mm large sensor professional camcorder to feature both servo-controlled zoom lens capability and an APS-C image sensor.

The new camera marks a significant extension of the NXCAM family: the new “NEX-EA” series of entry-level APS-C 35mm professional camcorders. The camcorder’s large-format Exmor APS HD CMOS sensor gives users creative freedom when shooting Full HD video and high-quality still photos.

The camcorder’s Exmor APS-C HD CMOS sensor produces high-quality images with low noise and high sensitivity in low light conditions. It enables 1080 progressive and interlace recording with 60/50Hz selection (50p/25p/50i or 60p/30p/24p/60i). 60p/i means 59.94p/i. 30p and 24p mean 29.97p and 23.98p, respectively.

Users can also capture 16.1 megapixel still pictures, and the new camcorder has a built-in mechanical shutter for high-speed performance while capturing still pictures.

The NEX-EA50UH incorporates Sony’s E-mount interchangeable lens system, which enables auto focus, auto exposure and stabilization during video shooting. With its short flange back distance, users can attach not only established A-mount lenses via the LA-EA2 lens mount adapter, but also an unrivalled choice of other brand lenses using third-party adapters.

The NEX-EA50UH camcorder comes with a newly developed Power Zoom E-mount lens E PZ 18-200mm F3.5-6.3 OSS SELP18200. It features auto focus, continuous variable iris and Optical Steady Shot image stabilization with Active Mode, making it ideal for shooting moving images. It is electronically controlled by both the zoom rocker lever on the camcorder grip and the camera handle, as well as by the rocker on the lens itself and also via LANC remote controllers.

Film-makers can achieve a constant zoom speed and smooth slow zoom, both of which can be difficult to accomplish with manual zoom lenses. In addition, the use of fixed focal length lenses can simulate a zoom effect by using the smart 2x digital zoom function, ensuring users never miss a shot in fast-paced environments.

A new design lets users shoot in a way that best suits their style, allowing them to quickly switch between handheld and shoulder configuration without the need for additional accessories.

The unique design of the NEX-EA50UH further increases its versatility. When the shoulder pad is extended, users can balance the camcorder on their shoulder for added stability during longer shooting times. Alternatively, when the shoulder pad is returned to the original position, the camcorder becomes compact enough to use in various handheld styles.

The NEX-EA50UH includes a range of professional functions such as 2-channel XLR audio (the ECM-XM1 Shotgun microphone is included with the NEX-EA50UH), Linear PCM audio, time code, user bit and built-in GPS. In Addition, Sony’s HXR-FMU128 flash memory unit can dock directly to the camcorder for simultaneous back-up recording.

Sony’s new Mirroring Memory Stick (16GB, 32GB, and 64GB capacities), which has professional dual-recording back-up features, can also be used. The new cards are designed to deliver high reliability and data security through a dual recording (mirroring) function, and are recommended for use with Sony NXCAM camcorders, including the new NEX-EA50UH model.

The NEX-EA50UH is planned to be available in October 2012.