New Sonnet Technologies adapter brings SDHC memory card recording to Sony XDCAM

Sonnet Technologies has introduced its SDHC Adapter for SxS Camera Slot, which is designed for use in Sony XDCAM camcorders that use SxS memory cards for recording.

This Sonnet adapter enables the use of Class 10 and faster SDHC memory cards in place of SxS memory cards, supporting the performance required for HD recording modes.

Sonnet's SDHC Adapter for SxS Camera Slot offers Sony XDCAM camcorder users an affordable and useful alternative to using SxS memory cards for recording. Available at the price of a single SxS card, the Sonnet adapter and several high-quality SDHC memory cards enable users to shoot longer without having to offload footage, reformat and reuse the same SxS card.