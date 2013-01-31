New software enhances Broadcast Pix camera control, clip server, switcher

Broadcast Pix has begun shipping its Video Control Center 3.2 software, a free upgrade that improves its Granite and Mica integrated live video production systems.

Camera control enhancements include thumbnail displays of each preset position, as well as auto-follow of camera switching and enhanced macro integration. The built-in clip server now supports native Avid DNxHD clips and multi-definition ProRes and H.264 clips, while the six-channel graphic store adds frame capture. Additionally, custom monitor layouts and macros can now be tied to each show, and a new option turns any Granite 2000 system into a 2 M/E switcher.

The new camera control software displays a thumbnail of each camera preset position, rather than just the number of each preset, on the system’s Fluent-View enhanced multi-view display. The visual reference helps an operator quickly select the desired camera position. With new camera follow, each camera’s preset choices appear automatically when that camera is previewed on the switcher. Thumbnails can be created for 100 preset positions on each of up to 12 Panasonic robotic cameras, as well as 16 preset positions on each of up to 12 Sony robotic cameras.