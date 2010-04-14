New Snell multiviewer brings greater flexibility and increased monitoring capability

Snell has released the MV–Series of multiviewers, a flexible range for combining and displaying multiple images on a single or dual video display device. It is designed for a range of applications including control rooms, studios, and trucks.

The system accepts up to 64 video inputs in a number of analog and digital formats, including 1080P, which are complemented by powerful audio metering and monitoring of up to 16 channels per tile. Optional input cards for fiber connectivity are available for 270Mb/s, 1.5Gb/s, and 3Gb/s SDI/HD-SDI. Comprehensive audio metering enables up to 16 channels of audio to be displayed per tile, superimposed as bar graphs, or placed outside the video image. Audio sources may be embedded or external analog, AES/EBU, or Dolby depending on the optional cards selected. International standard scales and ballistics, including loudness, are supported and may be set by the user.