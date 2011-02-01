New Products

Neutrik

powerCON TRUE1

AC power connector is designed for 16A, 250V; features IEC 60320 breaking supply, and inlet and outlet couplers for easy daisy-chaining of equipment; provides for high-density requirements with a duplex chassis connector; available for self-termination or as a ready-made cord set, with over-molded cable connectors, that offers IP65 protection class IP65.

704-972-3050;www.neutrik.com

Lectrosonics

Quadra

Digital wireless monitor system consists of M4R belt-pack diversity receiver and M4T half-rack transmitter; features digital RF modulation, two or four channels of 24-bit/48kHz digital audio, analog or digital inputs and mixing interface; operates in the license-free ISM band of 902MHz-928MHz and has a throughput latency of 1ms for analog inputs and less than 0.5ms for digital; M4R receiver features a user-friendly interface with high-resolution, backlit LCD and membrane switches, as well as four-channel mixer; M4T transmitter features transmission power of 200mW, locking XLR connectors for up to four channels of analog or digital (AES/EBU) audio sources, high-resolution, backlit LCD and large membrane switches.

800-821-1121

www.lectrosonics.com

Silentium

AccoustiRACK Active

Soundproof cabinet provides up to 30dB sound reduction, which translates to a 96 percent elimination of environmental noise; leverages active noise control to eliminate outside noise; provides 8kW of heat dissipation by allowing free air movement and heat exchange with the outside of the unit while maintaining a dust-free environment.

469-429-5350;www.silentium.com

Ross Video

CrossOver Solo

One-MLE production switcher features 12 external multidefinition SDI inputs, a 10-input multiviewer, SD/HD operation, six internally generated sources, three keyers, two 2-D DVEs, input frame synchronization for untimed sources, internal SD-to-HD conversion, four internal media stores for stills and animations, UltraChrome chroma keyer, internal reference generator with three independent outputs and 100-event memory system with MemoryAI.

613-652-4886;www.rossvideo.com

Apantac

CRESCENT

Line of signal-processing solutions includes 1 × 8 reclocking distribution amplifier, SDI-to-HDMI/DVI converter with looping outputs and an SDI de-embedder with integrated 1 × 2 SDI distribution amplifier; distribution amplifier accepts one SD/HD/3G-SDI input, provides equalization and reclocking, and distributes the signal to eight outputs; supports resolutions up to 1920 × 1080p and can deliver eight 3G sources up to 140m away; SDI-to-HDMI/DVI converter has an integrated 1 × 2 distribution amplifier that supports two reclocked SDI outputs; converts an incoming SD/HD/3G-SDI signal into and HDMI or DVI signal; includes embedded AES or analog audio monitoring outputs; 3G-SDI de-embedder decodes and extracts 16 channels of embedded audio signals and outputs them to eight AES or 16 analog discrete audio outputs.

503-616-3711;www.apantac.com

BTX Technologies

MaxBlox

Solderless termination system reduces installation time and cost by eliminating the need for soldering or crimping; features sled-type bottom to allow connectors to slide, snap and lock into the MaxBlox CD-MX915H hood for a secure cable-mount connection; family includes HD15, D89, S-video and 3.5mm connecters, as well as BTX-MXRCA screw-terminating RCA panel-mount connector; requires only a strip tool and screwdriver.

800-666-0996;www.btx.com

Litepanels

Sola ENG

LED Fresnel light offers beam control of 10 to 70 degrees; features instant dimming from 100 percent to zero with no noticeable color shift; provides manual focus and dimming control via camera lens-style ergonomic controls; runs on 10VDC-20VDC sources or via an AC power adapter.

818-752-7009;www.litepanels.com

MultiDyne

SL-2150

L-band fiber-optic signal conversion module based in a standard one-third of a rack enclosure takes power from either a 12V brick adapter or any source in a range of 9VDC-24VDC; also available in 1RU and 3RU kits; provides low carrier-to-noise ratio, linear performance and ultra-wide dynamic range; features 950MHz-2150MHz to optical fiber signal conversion, up to 50km range using DFB optics, 9dB RF gain from FTX to FRX, 20dB noise figure and LNB power up to 400mA.

877-685-843-963www.multidyne.com

ComNet

ComWorx CWGE9MS

Managed Ethernet switch provides seven 10/100/1000TX ports as well as two 1000Mb/s ports, which are standard RJ-45 electrical ports or can be configured for fiber-optic media by using the selectable, optional ComNet SFP modules in the SFP port; features IGMP snooping v1/v2 for multicast filtering, IGMP query v1/v2 and X-ring technology, which provides a redundant network path in the event of a failure on the network.

203-796-5300;www.comnet.net

Wohler Technologies

AMP1-E8-MDA-3G

Eight-channel audio monitor supports Dolby E, Dolby Digital (AC-3), Dolby Digital Plus, 3G, HD-SDI, SD-SDI, AES/EBU and analog signal sources; processes embedded Dolby D, E, Digital Plus and AES audio with metering and alternate undecoded Dolby, AES and analog inputs; features complete downmixing capabilities; design provides optimally focused sound for operators in an ultra-near-field environment of 1ft-3ft; enables a higher SPL for the operator while reducing overall ambient sound and adjacent-bay crosstalk.

510-870-0810;www.wohler.com

NewTek

TriCaster TCXD850 CS

Hardware control surface for the TriCaster TCXD850 HD portable live production system provides a physical connection to the 24-channel system's functions and effects; provides illuminated push buttons, twist knobs, a T-bar and three-axis joystick to control the TCXD850; features intuitive control layout, virtual input rows, new utility row, utility bus delegate, live virtual set controls, media player controls, positioner controls, transition controls, one-button streaming and one-button recording.

800-862-7837;www.newtek.com

Chyron

AXIS

Cloud-computing graphics creator simplifies, streamlines and facilitates the graphics creation workload across many users in a broadcast operation; integrates into existing or Chyron-based workflow; includes high-resolution maps, 3D charts, financial quotes and a virtually unlimited set of tools for topical news graphics creation; provides prebuilt templates for quick creation of graphics for multiple outlets, including websites, mobile devices and print publications.

631-845-2000;www.chyron.com

Element Technica

Atom

Camera-specific 3-D rig designed for use with RED EPIC digital cinematography cameras accommodates full-sized PL and PV prime lenses, as well as smaller zooms; provides a full 5K-3-D beam-splitter system weighing as little as 36lbs and featuring interocular and convergence control; allows recording of interocular, convergence and lens metadata; integrates with same cine-style lens control that is also available with Quasar, Pulsar and Neutron 3-D rigs; available constructed of aluminum or magnesium; Atom Pro Kit integrates multiplexing, sync and power-conditioning electronics into the Atom to eliminate those external components from the rig.

323-641-7327

www.elementtechnica.com

Newtec

MENOS

Networking system used to exchange multimedia content over satellite allows operators to share video and audio material among several sites scattered across a large geographical area; incorporates fast, cost-effective technologies for media exchange with a complete range of tools to facilitate coordination and communication among personnel across the network; investment costs in DSNGs can be shared through use of the OpenDSNG platform, which allows broadcasters to equip and use a DSNG on both the MENOS network and existing legacy TV contribution networks.

203-323-0042;www.newtec.eu

Sonnet Technologies

Yin·Yang

Mini hub enables users to connect a FireWire 800 device plus a FireWire 400 device to a computer simultaneously through a single FireWire 800 port; two FireWire peripherals, such as external drives, DV camcorders, webcams and audio interfaces, can be concurrently connected and used; supports one bus-powered device on either port; requires no power adapter and no driver software; works with all manufacturers' FireWire peripherals.

949-587-3500;www.sonnettech.com

Technomad

Schedulon 3.0

Updated playback and recording system retains flexible options for instant, manual playback of user-loaded audio from a front-panel screen and push-button knob, while improving the automatic playback functionality through down-to-the-second scheduling; features a nearly 200 percent increase in data transfer speeds, updated user interface, ability to record and play back WAV audio, 2GB of storage and internal power backup option; can function as the audio source for a single PA system or can be used to feed audio to large-scale paging/BGM systems.

617-275-8898;www.technomad.com

Thomson Video Networks

Sapphire

Transport stream server provides high-performance MPEG physical I/O, scalable storage capacity and a various set of control interfaces; enables operators to record, store and play back multiple streams; features support for SD and HD content with MPEG-2/4 video, frame-accurate capture and ingest, frame-accurate and seamless multichannel playout, remultiplexing capabilities, support for in-band (SCTE 35) or out-of-band (GPI) triggers, advanced asset management, and scalable storage with RAID security; supports multichannel playout, TV on-demand and media archival, time delay, near VOD, store and forward, ad insertion, and ingest.

877-605-5622

www.thomson-networks.com

OCZ Technology Group

RevoDrive X2

PCIe SSD card upgrades the original architecture of the RevoDrive to deliver speeds of up to 740MB/s and up to 120,000 IOPS; eliminates the SATA II bottleneck and leverages a PCIe x4 interface to exploit the full potential of current flash technology; uses an onboard RAID 0 design, as well as employs four SandForce-1200 controllers to maximize data access and bandwidth; bootable to ensure quicker startup and load times; available in capacities from 100GB to 960GB.

408-733-8400

www.ocztechnology.com

Telegent Systems

TLG1123

Analog mobile TV receiver incorporates Telegent's Picture Vivid Engine, which delivers improvements in picture stability and clarity for high-motion video; reduces power consumption by one-third relative to industry standards; available in 6mm by 6mm package; eliminates need for external crystal; features hardware-based controls for brightness, contrast, hue and saturation, as well as an adaptive audio filter that optimizes the filtering of unwanted audio content and delivers an increase in maximum output volume level; designed around a common pinout that delivers forward compatibility to future analog and digital mobile TV receivers.

408-523-2800;www.telegent.com

EEG

DE1285 HD

Caption decoder/VANC monitor card provides all of the functionality of EEG's DE285 HD caption decoder/VANC monitor, a VANC monitoring solution that combines HD-SDI overlay of closed-captioning, audio measurements and key broadcast metadata with a powerful, browser-based VANC analysis tool; live monitoring features include VANC packet presence detection and sorting, highly customizable pause-and-resume triggers and fully automated packet logging; available in a single, modular frame card.

516-293-7472;www.eegent.com

Hosa Technology

Hosa Pro Microphone Cables

Microphone cables feature 20AWG oxygen-free copper conductors, conductive PVC, a 90 percent oxygen-free copper braided shield and 6.8mm outside diameter jacket; include Neutrik REAN connectors, which have silver-plated contacts, zinc die-cast housing, quadrangle design, chuck-type strain relief, rubber boot kink protection and robust locking latch; standard configurations available in 3ft, 5ft, 10ft, 25ft, 50ft and 100ft lengths; hi-Z configurations available in 5ft, 10ft and 25ft lengths.

714-522-8878;www.hosatech.com

Petrol Bags

Digibag

Semi-hard cushioned camera bag is designed in black 900D and ballistic nylon fabrics to safeguard a video-enabled DSLR camera and important accessories; features a top flap that opens extra wide for instant access, contoured upper section to fit a DSLR camera with the lens attached and hinged floor of the upper section that contains twin pockets; two levels of removable internal dividers secure contents and create pockets for storing accessories; additional features include an ergonomic carrying handle, padded shoulder strap and dual-directional, easy-glide zippers.

845-268-0100;www.petrolbags.com