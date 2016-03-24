New EVS Demo Truck to Hit the Road for its First U.S. Tour

LIÉGE, BELGIUM– EVS is introducing its EVS Live on Tour demo truck. Presented in partnership with Cisco, the truck will give EVS customers and users the chance to get their hands on the latest live solutions from EVS. The demo truck’s official launch will take place during the 2016 NAB Show in Las Vegas at Alliance Production’s annual mobile truck event on Monday, April 18.





Following the NAB launch, the truck will head out to visit some of the biggest sporting events in North America. Stops will include the Kentucky Derby, the Indy 500, US Open golf as well as multiple NBA, MLB and NFL games. At each event, operators and customers will be invited to explore the truck’s demonstrations, get training, learn about new technologies and network.



The live production solutions from EVS on board the truck focus on five key areas – production servers and live tools, next-generation live switching, content management, exchange and distribution, officiating solutions and IP-based workflow.



In addition to the latest XT3 live production server and LSM remote control, demonstrations will cover EVS’ IT- based switcher, DYVI; new IPDirector content management solutions; the C-Cast multimedia platform for powering multi-platform delivery of exclusive content to in-stadium screens and connected devices; and the new C-Next live content contribution platform for instant file access, review, and exchange between production teams at live event venues and broadcast centers.The EVS Live on Tour truck will also give visitors the chance to get a hands-on look at EVS’ new referee replay system.



IP workflows in the EVS Live on Tour truck will be enabled in partnership with Cisco. A joint IP infrastructure demonstration will include an off-the-shelf switch from Cisco and its engineers will be on site during a number of the truck’s stops.



As part of the exchange and distribution options in the EVS truck, an IHSE Studio Series KVM system will be integrated to demonstrate flexible sharing of server devices from a single keyboard and mouse. Visitors will have firsthand access to see how a KVM matrix offers a more effective workflow environment.