Neumann launches active studio subwoofer

Neumann recently branched out to the world of audio reproduction with its KH 120 two-way, active near-field monitor. Now, the company is launching a matching powered subwoofer, the KH 810.

The KH 810 features a comprehensive 7.1 HD bass management system that perfectly complements the Neumann KH 120 near-field two-way monitor. It can be used either as a subwoofer dedicated to reproducing the LFE channel or as a means of providing low-frequency extension with an increased maximum SPL. With the KH 810, it is now possible to assemble flexible monitoring systems for studios of different sizes with a smooth, uniform response that ranges from below 20Hz to above 20kHz.

The integrated 7.1 HD bass manager is compatible with all formats, from mono to the latest 7.1 surround systems. Eight electronically balanced analog XLR inputs ensure flexible interconnectivity for modern studios, while four-mode LFE channel processing guarantees maximum compatibility across all formats. The electronics can be located remotely to reduce cabling and to allow the cabinet to be mounted flush to a wall. A robust 10in driver, solid cabinet and carefully designed ports guarantee tight, articulate, distortion-free low-frequency reproduction down to 18Hz, even at high playback levels. By using sum output, Plane Wave Bass Array techniques can acoustically improve lateral consistency in the listening area and further increase low-frequency linearity.