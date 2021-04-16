Ncam Releases Advance Real-Time Tracking Solution

LONDON—Ncam has begun shipping Ncam Reality 2021, an advanced real-time tracking solution for film, broadcast and live events, that enables users to track on any camera, lens or rig regardless of the environment and opens up new possibilities for producers wanting to add virtual graphics to productions.

“COVID-19 forced all of us to rethink how content gets created, from safety requirements to the logistics of working from home,” said Nic Hatch, CEO of Ncam. “The beauty of virtual graphics is their flexibility. With the right tracking equipment, you can visualize live XR, real-time CGI, set extensions and more directly in-camera, on-site or remotely, giving productions a way to stay on track during trying times.”

Ncam Reality provides everything needed for real-time camera tracking. The solution consists of an Mk2 Camera Bar, Mk2 Server and Ncam Reality 2021 software. The Mk2 Camera Bar, built on modified Intel RealSense hardware, offers advanced tracking indoors and out. It is lightweight and fits on any camera. Ncam Reality’s hybrid sensors handle every tracking technique, the company said.

Seamless integration with Unreal Engine and native support for LED walls lets Ncam Reality allow VFX teams to explore virtual locations, character designs and shot options with the director and cinematographer much earlier in the process, it said.

By creating a 3-D point cloud of the surrounding environment, the software can automatically determine the optimum tracking algorithm for any point in time, Ncam said.

Ncam Reality can be incorporated into a live or pre-taped production in a matter of minutes. It opens up the world of smart stages and XR to broadcasters in the smallest package possible.