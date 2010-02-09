NBC to rely on Canon lenses, robotic cameras, Canobeam transceiver in Vancouver

NBC has selected Canon U.S.A. to provide HDTV lenses, remote-control robotic HD cameras and a Canobeam Free Space Optics HD video transceiver system for the network’s coverage of the Vancouver Winter Games.

The Canon HDTV lenses include HJ14ex4.3B wide-angle portable HDTV lenses, XJ27x6.5B HDTV studio lenses and XJ100x9.3B and XJ86x9.3B long-zoom HD field lenses with Canon’s Optical Shift-IS image-stabilizer technology. NBC also will use Canon’s BU-45H remote-control robotic pan-tilt-zoom HD point-of-view camera systems and the Canobeam DT-150 HD Free Space Optical wireless video transceiver system.

Among the Canon HD lenses to be used is the new HJ14ex4.3B, a wide-angle portable HD zoom lens for 2/3in HD cameras. The HJ14ex4.3B combines an extended 14X zoom range and 4.3mm wide angle.