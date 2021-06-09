NBC Olympics To Deploy Chyron Graphics Authoring, Playout For Summer Olympics Coverage

STAMFORD, Conn.—NBC Olympics will use real-time graphics authoring and playout solutions from Chyron for its coverage of the Summer Olympics from Tokyo, July 23-Aug. 8, the broadcaster and Chyron announced today.

"NBC Olympics has been pioneering remote production workflows with its coverage of the Olympic Games over the years, and we're proud to have supported ongoing innovation through continued extension of our products' feature sets to address specific goals and challenges,” said Rob Ulke, vice president of sales at Chyron. “We look forward to another successful event supporting NBC Olympics' coverage of the Tokyo Olympics."

NBC Olympics will rely upon Chyron Lyric X, a 4K-ready solution for graphics creation and playout. The systems will be used at NBC Sports’ International Broadcast Center in Stamford, Conn., to enable an agile graphics workflow that will make it possible for the broadcaster to take graphics quickly to air.

Other Lyric systems will be deployed in the broadcaster’s control room in Tokyo to support graphics creation and playout for a select group of events.

Chyron’s PRIME Video Walls solution also will be deployed in Tokyo to enhance the visual presentation of NBC Olympics individual displays and across an entire monitor wall

A single PRIME system will feed high-resolution graphics and video content to various screens, regardless of their size or aspect ratio. Databinding to scene elements will simplify data visualization, Chyron said.

"The tools that Chyron delivers for both real-time graphics presentation and the flexibility for video wall presentation allows our creative teams to really make our studio presentations and live coverage stand out,” said Darryl Jefferson, vice president, post production and digital workflow, at NBC Sports & Olympics. “Our integrated data feeds also help our presentation tell the story and give context for the viewers at home."