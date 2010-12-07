NBA League Pass expands to mobile

The NBA has made its NBA League Pass International, the full-season, live-game online subscription service, available on select mobile devices for the first time. The online/mobile subscription service offers up to 40 live games in HD each week, which feature play-by-play commentary in English. NBA League Pass Mobile is available as an in-app purchase through NBA Game Time, the NBA’s official mobile app, for iPhone, iPod touch and Android mobile phones, with availability for the iPad coming soon. Also, subscribers to the NBA League Pass Premium package will also have access to the mobile feed via NBA Game Time. NBA Game Time features video of one live game each week and up to 50 daily video highlights, including top plays from around the league and game recaps. Fans will also be able to access live home and away radio broadcasts of games, photo galleries, live statistics and scores.