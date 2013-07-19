Nautilus mic suspension mount offers maximum isolation

K-Tek has announced the Nautilus microphone suspension mount maximum isolation with minimum compromise.

Inspired by nature’s extended coil design, seen in many natural phenomena like the seashell, K-Tek’s Nautilus fits both short and medium length shotgun microphones, as well as smaller cardioid production microphones.

Rather than depending on traditional elastic mounts or pop-in vertical clips, the Nautilus floats the microphone in a round spring design with horizontal clips that are over molded with rubber to achieve optimum isolation. K-Tek’s Spring Mounts are made from a new ultra-tough, proprietary composite material that is engineered to allow the microphone to hang suspended, yet has the strength to support the mic’s weight.

The Spring Mounts slide along a T-bar shaped rail and lock in place. This allows for quick microphone changes and gives the sound person unprecedented versatility. For particularly heavy microphones, the user can add a third Spring Mount.