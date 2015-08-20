NATE STAR Initiative App Coming Soon

WATERTOWN, S.D.—The National Association of Tower Erectors has announced that it will launch its new STAR Initiative app in time for the start of the 2015-2016 NATE STAR Initiative program, which kicks off Oct. 1. The STAR app is designed to provide means of submitting Site Safety Audit documentation in real-time from the field via a smartphone, tablet, computer or other mobile device. The app will be available for free on both iOS and Android platforms.

The deadline to apply/renew for the STAR Initiative is Aug. 31 for the program that will start Oct. 1 and run to Sept. 30, 2016. To apply, visit www.natehome.com.