NAB Show NY: G&D North America Unveils New Matrix for KVM-Over-IP

BURBANK, CALIF.--KVM manufacturers Guntermann & Drunck will be at NAB Show New York the new ControlCenter-IP matrix, which the company says is the first of its kind and enables the extension and distributed switching of computer signals via IP networks. The new matrix not only extends computer signals over IP, but also switches them as an n:m connection.

In combination with G&D's IP extenders, the ControlCenter-IP forms a matrix system. While the network infrastructure takes over the transport of KVM-over-IP by using network switches and routers, the ControlCenter-IP contributes the logic.

The ControlCenter-IP supports numerous signals, providing solutions for DVI single- and dual-link, DP1.1 and DP1.2, including real 4K@60 Hz over IP. The new matrix for KVM-over-IP offers the usual range of functions offered by G&D matrix systems. Functionalities such as monitoring and SNMP, the scripting function and scenario switching, the push-get function for optimal collaboration and the control of video walls as well as CrossDisplay-Switching for intuitive operation at multi-monitor workstations have been integrated into the KVM-over-IP™ matrix.

G&D North America will be on the show floor in booth N919.