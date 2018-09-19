NAB Show NY: Blackmagic to Showcase the URSA Mini Pro 4.6K

Blackmagic Design’s URSA Mini Pro 4.6K is a professional camera that combines quality with the ergonomics and features of a traditional broadcast camera. It features a number of tactile control buttons, switches and dials that make it faster to use, built-in optical ND filters, a new interchangeable lens mount, dual CFAST 2.0 and dual SD/UHS-II card recorders and more.

URSA Mini Pro 4.6K

The URSA Mini Pro combines the digital film technology with broadcast features and ergonomics, making it suitable for use in feature films, television shows, commercials, and indie films as well as broadcast news, studio and even live multi-camera production.

URSA Mini Pro includes DaVinci Resolve Studio software, giving customers a complete post-production solution. The software combines professional nonlinear video editing with color corrector for importing, editing, color correcting, finishing and delivering projects shot on URSA Mini Pro. DaVinci Resolve Studio works natively with the RAW and ProRes files from the camera, so customers can take them directly into post production without having to convert or change them.

