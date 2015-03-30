NAB 2015 Lens Preview

C-Motion Compact LCS

Canon Cine-Servo 50-1000mm Zoom

LAS VEGAS—The large, single-sensor 4K cameras have demanded new lenses from lens makers and the 2015 NAB Show will bring them to the floor aplenty.

C-MOTION will showcase its Compact LCS (lens control system) designed to provide precise control for up to three motors in wireless or hardwired configurations through the ergonomic and easy-to-use hand unit. Unique cforce motors provide high performance through their smart daisy- chain technology.

CANON will show its Cine-Servo 50-1000mm Zoom, a T5.0-8.9 ultra-telephoto zoom lens that provides 4K performance for Super35mm large-format single-sensor cameras and accommodates either broadcast or cinema-style production. It is available in EF- or PL- mount, and delivers the world’s longest focal length and highest magnification among super 35mm zoom lenses.

CENTURY will premier its Wide Angle Adapter for Fujinon’s 19-90mm T2.9 PL-mount Cabrio zoom lens. It provides a 30 percent wider angle than the Cabrio’s 19mm limitation, with a minimum focal length of 14.5mm. The non-zoom through adapter is designed for quick mounting and removal on the front of the Cabrio lens. Century will also showcase its IF Series lens add-ons, designed for internal focus broadcast lenses. Unlike standard add-ons, Century IF accessories are truncated on the top and bottom—for reduced weight, more practical shading, and wide range of filtering options.

CHROSZIEL GMBH will present its breakthrough CINE.1 MB 565, designed to be the “modular MatteBox” for every application. Designed to work as both a clamp-on system and on 15mm or 19mm rods, the CINE.1 is expandable from one to three filter stages, each 360-degree rotatable. The mattebox works with fast and super wide lenses with outside diameters up to 150mm. The company will also show its MagNum MN 300 Wireless Lens Control with Zoom Function. The zoom control is new to the product shown at last year’s NAB.

Fujinon Premier PL 25-300mm CabrioFUJIFILM NORTH AMERICA OPTICAL DEVICES DIVISION will show its Fujinon Premier PL 25-300mm Cabrio, which boasts a high zoom ratio covering the focal length of 25mm to 300mm. The PL 25-300mm supports an optional, detachable servo drive for electric zooming, focusing and iris. Mounting the unit enables remote control of zoom, focus, and iris adjustment.

Leica Summicron-C

Schneider Kreuznach Xenon FF Prime LensesLEICA will show its Summicron-C lineup with new T2.0 prime lenses: 18, 21, 25, 29, 35, 50, 75, 100 and 135 mm. These light, lower cost alternatives to the Summilux-C provide incredible performance that matches or exceeds the competition, with full coverage up to and including the RED Dragon sensor.

SCHNEIDER OPTICS has begun delivering the 25mm and 100mm lenses in its Schneider-Kreuznach Xenon FF-Prime Lens family, which now totals five focal lengths. Xenon FF lenses are purpose built for digital cinematography with HDSLR and other cameras, providing 4K resolution and covering the full image circle usable on large sensor cameras. The company will also premier its 92mm Thread-In MPTV Filters for Leica Summilux lenses, engineered to minimize the possibility of vignetting and maintain the front diameter of the lens. And Schneider’s iPro lens kit for the Apple iPhone 6 will have a case designed and manufactured by Element.

SONY will introduce several new α7 E-mount lenses and converter, highlighted by four new “FE” full-frame E-mount lenses designed to complement the company’s α7 camera lineup. These include the Zeiss Distagon T* FE 35mm F1.4 ZA wide angle lens, an FE 90mm F2.8 Macro G OSS lens and FE 24-240mm F3.5- 6.3 OSS hi-magnification zoom lens and an FE 28mm F2 wide angle prime lens. Also new, two sets of new ultra-wide and fisheye converters: one set exclusive for the new full-frame FE 28mm F2 lens and another set for use with existing 16mm (SEL16F28) and 20mm (SEL2028) APS-C E-mount lenses.

Vocas compact kit for the Sony PXW-FS 7 camera

THE TIFFEN COMPANY will demonstrate its Dfx v4 Digital Effects Suite, which simulates 2,000+ award-winning Tiffen filters, lenses and effects, Tiffen Dfx digital effects suite is the definitive set of digital optical filters for photographers and video editors. The newest version adds new plugins, processes, film stocks, increase in GPU acceleration, state-of-the-art floating point precision, and vivid Retina display support for Mac. The company will also showcase its Pearlescent/Satin/Black Satin Tiffen Filters, utilizing Tiffen’s ColorCore technology.

VOCAS SYSTEMS will introduce a new compact kit for the Sony PXW-FS 7 camera. The company will also showcase an array of matte boxes, focus controllers, shoulder supports, DSLR rigs and other accessories at the Manios Digital booth.