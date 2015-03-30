NAB 2015 Camera Preview

ARRI Alexa Mini

LAS VEGAS— Some camera makers are holding their cards close to the vest for the show, not wanting to tip their hands to their competitors. One product area that seems primed for new entries is three 2/3rd-inch chip 4K cameras that will allow existing and new long telephoto B4 mount zoom lenses to be used. A couple of companies have them out already, but expect others to join that march.

AJA VIDEO SYSTEMS will showcase its Cion camera, a new ergonomic and lightweight 4K/UltraHD/2K/HD professional production camera. Cion offers in-camera recording directly to the Apple ProRes family of codecs, including Apple ProRes 444 at up to 4K 30fps and ProRes 422 at up to 4K 60fps. Cion also outputs AJA Raw HFR at up to 4K/120p. Also on display will be AJA’s LUT-box, a mini-converter that facilitates 3D color correction for accurate monitoring of video signals. It supports 3D LUTs at up to 17x17x17 points using the integrated USB connection and free MiniConfig software on either Mac or Windows.

Bluebell Opticom ShaxX Broadcast Camera InterfaceARRI will go small with its new lightweight, compact Alexa Mini, designed for specialized shot-making. Features include highly integrated and environmentally sealed electronics, a lightweight carbon housing and a solid titanium PL mount that connects directly with the new internal sensor mount to ensure a super-stable flange focal distance, even when using large lenses.

BLACKMAGIC DESIGN holds its product debuts until the opening of the show. Expect to see its Blackmagic Studio Camera, an advanced broadcast camera specifically designed for live production at its booth. Available in a 1080 HD model and an Ultra HD model, it features a large 10-inch viewfinder, four-hour battery, talkback, tally indicators, phantom-powered microphone connections and built-in optical fiber and SDI connections.

For-A FT-ONE-S

BLUEBELL OPTICOM will premiere its ShaxX Broadcast Camera Interface, designed to provide power insertion to broadcast cameras fitted with standard SMPTE 304M hybrid connectors, thus allowing them to be remotely powered over the hybrid cable. For easier on-site deployment, complete camera chains can be multiplexed onto a single duplex single mode fiber and powered locally, permitting broadcasters to utilize the ordinary single mode optical fiber networks found within a stadium or available dark fibers.

CANON is keeping its camera news a secret until the show opens, but there are a pair of DSLRs announced earlier this with the claim to fame of “The World’s Highest Resolution Full Frame DSLR Cameras.” The EOS 5DS and EOS 5DS R feature Canon’s newly designed 50.6-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor and Dual DIGIC 6 image processors.

Grass Valley LDX 4K UHD system camera

Hitachi SK-UHD4000FOR-A will demonstrate its FT-ONE-S variable frame rate camera, a new 4K camera that allows operators to separate the camera head from the body for increased mobility. It can shoot up to 360 frames per second, and allows access to shooting positions and camera angles for live sports and events.

GRASS VALLEY will mark the NAB debut of its LDX 4K/UHD system camera, designed specifically for sports and live production. It captures any type of live action, delivering high sensitivity and dynamic range without forcing customers to change existing workflows. A three 2/3rd-inch chip design, the camera fully supports all 2/3-inch B4 mount lenses. The LDX 4K includes Grass Valley’s CLASS feature to compensate the chromatic lens errors, which results in improved image sharpness.

HITACHI KOKUSAI will introduce its SKUHD4000 4K camera, the world’s first foursensor UHD TV production camera that uses 2/3-inch lenses.

i-Movix X10 UHD RF The camera provides simultaneous 4K and 2K outputs, with 1080p outputs that outperform typical HDTV cameras. Operation and workflow are the same as existing HITACHI camera models.

I-MOVIX will debut its X10 UHD camera, the industry’s first 4K ultra-slow motion system to support both continuous super-slow motion and ultra-slow motion, instantly reconfigurable in HD. It combines the core X10 technology with Vision Research’s Flex4K camera, and offers new features extending the performance advantage over other slow-motion cameras. Also new from i-MOVIX is the X10 UHD RF, which can now be used in wireless mode for very high-frame rate ultra-slow motion in HD sports productions.

Ikegami HC-HD300



JVC GY-LS300 4KCAM Super 35mm CamcorderIKEGAMI will introduce its HC-HD300 camera, a highly flexible, docking style camera that represents Ikegami’s first affordable HD studio camera system. Ready for the studio or field, it features a newly-developed 1/3-inch 3-CMOS optical block design, similar to Ikegami’s broadcast-ready Unicam HD line. Ikegami will also showcase the HDK-654C, its latest addition to its Unicam HD line. The camera is available as a single-format system and is software-upgradeable to additional HD formats.

JVC will debut its GY-LS300 4KCAM Super 35mm Camcorder at the show. The GY-LS300 is JVC’s new 4KCAM flagship product, featuring a 4K Super 35mm CMOS sensor and MFT lens mount. It utilizes Variable Scan Mapping technology to maintain the native angle of view for Super35, Super16, MFT and other lenses. It also features built-in HD streaming and records 4K Ultra HD or Full HD. JVC will also showcase its GY-HM200 4KCAM Streaming Camcorder, capable of delivering 4K Ultra HD, Full HD, and SD imagery with a 1/2.3-inch BSI CMOS chip. It features a built-in 12x zoom lens with optical image stabilizer. JVC will also showcase its GY-HM170 4KCAM Compact Camcorder, which records 4K Ultra HD as H.264 files, with the ability to record HD and SD footage in a variety of resolutions and frame rates.

MARSHALL ELECTRONICS will demonstrate its CV350-5XB and CV500-MB miniature cameras. The CV350-5XB 2 Megapixel HD-SDI/HDMI Camera has 5x optical zoom which is aided by a Canon auto focus system. The CV200-MB is a compact lipstick camera with multiple Full-HD formats and an IP67 weatherproof body. Both cameras offer unique feature sets and complement the Marshall POV Pro-Series Broadcast Camera line.

Marshall Electronics CV350-5XB miniature cameraPANASONIC will announce improved workflow and increased functionality for its VariCam 35 4K and VariCam HS camera/recorders, debuted at the 2014 NAB Show. Most recently, the company announced a free firmware upgrade that incorporates ProRes 422 HQ support for HD recording in both models. The VariCam 35 now offers AVC-Intra 4K 4:4:4 12-bit recording, and AVC-Intra 100 and AVC-Intra 4K-LT (4:2:2) variable frame rate recording support up to 120fps.

SONY is featuring its full line of cameras and camcorders, and related decks, from the F65, F55 and F5 4K CineAlta cameras, the FS7 4K and PXW-X180 camcorders, with new features and upgrades, along with a full line of XDCAM shoulder-mount camcorders and compact professional camcorders. Also at the Sony booth, the SRG-300SE, the newest edition to the company’s SRG high-definition remote-operated camera line. One common approach Sony is taking with many of its professional cameras is to offer regular firmware updates to protect customers’ investments, allowing them to take advantage of new features without the need to buy a new camera body. Ongoing feature enhancements and firmware update are planned, with more announcements to be made at NAB.

TELEMETRICS will introduce its Telemetrics RoboEye PTZF camera, a professional- grade robotic imaging system designed for broadcasters. The weather-tight housing contains a broadcast-level HD-SDI camera with 30x optical zoom, web video and control, and virtual and augmented reality data stream output. It is designed to require minimal setup, ready to work right from the box.