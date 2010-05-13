MYT Works introduces dolly system

MYT Works unveiled its MYT 3 in 1 dolly system designed for ease-of-use, versatility and diverse mounting options at the 2010 NAB Show.

The MYT 3 in 1 reduces setup time and allows for impromptu dolly moves and static shots. Users can dolly their camera on the MYT Glide, switch to a static shot with the MYT Hi-Hat and revert back to tracking using the MYT Skate, all without demounting the camera.

The MYT 3 in 1 is a made-to-order dolly glider that is custom designed to fit the needs of any production.